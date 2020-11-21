ULLRICH, Jeannette:
Peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of Bruce, mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Grant Wormald, Matthew, Michael and Heidi and dearly loved Grandma of Georgia, Andrew and Emily Wormald, and Amelia, Melody and Ruby Ullrich. Cherished and adored mother and friend. An outstanding poet, and educational publisher. At Jeannette's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to PO Box 212, Christchurch 8140 or email [email protected]
Forever in our hearts
and memories,
now at rest in eternal peace.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020