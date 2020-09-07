SUTHERLAND,
Jeanette Anne:
On Saturday, September 5, 2020 quietly at home. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Glenda, and Alistair and Rebecca. A treasured Nana of Oliver, Johnny; Thomas and William. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass for Jeanette will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, Maxwell Rd, Blenheim on Thursday, September 10, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2020