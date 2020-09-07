Jeanette SUTHERLAND

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to all Jeanettes family.I have fond..."
    - Mary Griffiths
  • "Was Employed by Jeanette at Fairview in Blenheim and could..."
    - Debbie Stanley-Bell
  • "I worked with Jeanette 2006 - 2013 at Fairview Hospital. I..."
    - Trina Norris
  • "Fond memories of a loved and respected sister in law and..."
  • "Condolences to the family. I worked with Jeanette at Wairau..."
    - Elisabeth Thorp
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary's Church
Maxwell Rd
Blenheim
View Map
Death Notice

SUTHERLAND,
Jeanette Anne:
On Saturday, September 5, 2020 quietly at home. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Glenda, and Alistair and Rebecca. A treasured Nana of Oliver, Johnny; Thomas and William. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass for Jeanette will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, Maxwell Rd, Blenheim on Thursday, September 10, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.