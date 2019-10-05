Jeanette SMITH

SMITH,
Jeanette Evelyn Barklem
(Twiggy) (nee Rea):
On September 29, 2019, at Ilam Lifecare Hospital. Devoted wife of the late Donald Ross (Don), loved mother of Narrell, Julie (deceased), Lynley, Nicholas, Denise, Ross, Alison, loved mother-in-law of Ravin, John, Midori and David. Loved gran of Joseph, Sarwan (deceased), Armond; Daisy, Jesse, Louis, Jasper; Rory; Cassidy, Shannon, Jamie, Sabrina; Thomas; and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. An interesting life shared by all those who crossed her path – thanks for the memories. Special thanks to all the staff at Ilam Lifecare Hospital for their love and care.
'Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood' (Madame Curie)Messages to the Jeanette Smith family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019
