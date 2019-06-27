MIRFIN, Jeanette
(nee Silcock):
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Bryson, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deb and Paul Salisbury, Grant and Nic, and Brent and Leanne, treasured grandmother of Daniel, Gareth, Becky, George, Lily, and Kate, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorna and Michael, loved sister of the late Joe, Thelma, Tom, and Norman, loved sister-in-law of Roger and the late Jan, and Rosemary and Ken.
Sadly missed
Special thanks to Dr Mona Goyal for her wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jeanette Mirfin, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 1, at 2.00pm (please note change of time).
Published in The Press on June 27, 2019