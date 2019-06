MIRFIN, Jeanette(nee Silcock):Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Bryson, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deb and Paul Salisbury, Grant and Nic, and Brent and Leanne, treasured grandmother of Daniel, Gareth, Becky, George, Lily, and Kate, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorna and Michael, loved sister of the late Joe, Thelma, Tom, and Norman, loved sister-in-law of Roger and the late Jan, and Rosemary and Ken.Sadly missedSpecial thanks to Dr Mona Goyal for her wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jeanette Mirfin, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 1, at 2.00pm (please note change of time).