INWOOD, Jeanette Isobelle:
On August 29, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly and much loved wife of Russell, loving mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Tracy, Craig and Rebekah, loved nana of James, Sophie, and Kieran; Stuart, Connor, Lachlan, and Hamish. Special thanks to the staff at Main North Road Medical, The Coronary Care Unit, and all staff at Christchurch Hospital who cared for Jeanette. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeanette Inwood c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, September 5th, at 10.00am, private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019