HYNAM,
Jeanette Grace (Jennie):
Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2019, in her 84th year. Daughter of the late Nellie and Ossie Hynam. Much loved sister of Ngaire, Ray, Mervyn (all deceased), and Betty. Remembered with love by her nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Jim. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital for their kindness, respect and care. Messages to 'the Hynam family' can be placed in Jennie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate Jennie's life will be held in the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St and Onepu Rd, Wellington, on Friday, July 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2019