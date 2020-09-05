FARMER, Jeanette Helen
(nee Woodham):
Wife of Blair, devoted mum of Ben and Rebecca. Treasured sister and friend of Kay. Sister of Richard and Judith. On September 3rd, 2020 Jen lost the battle against an insidious and unrelenting foe at Dunstan Hospital. Jen inspired us all with her determined ability to laugh and fight right to the last. Extra special thanks to the 'giggling girties' and others who infused us all with infectious positivity with their amazing efforts to make Jen's final time so special. Thanks to the whole team at Dunstan Hospital, we were privileged to have everyone of you involved in Jen's care. At Jen's request a private service will be held for friends and family. Messages to PO Box 58, Haast 7844.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020