MARCHAND, Jeanene:
On November 24, 2020, Jeanene passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, at Burlington Village, aged 84 years. Devoted and caring wife of the late Bob. Loving, supportive, and always encouraging mum and mother-in-law of Janvier and Sue, Jacques and Nicki, Andre and Rebecca. Precious and sweet grandma and Nana Jean of Melanie and Jody, Kimberley, Larissa, Zachary; Leticia, Mark and Gemma, Olivia and Jack, Georgia and John; Julia, Ella, Avigail, and beautiful great-grandma Jean Jean of Declan, Jonah; and Hector. Special thank you to the team at Burlington Village for their special care of Jeanene. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeanene Marchand, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jeanene's life will be held at The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, on Monday, November 30 at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 26, 2020