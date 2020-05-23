Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean WASHINGTON. View Sign Death Notice



Elizabeth (nee Mckenzie):

Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her children on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Margaret Wilson Rest Home; aged 92. Dearly adored wife of the late John. Precious mum to Roger (dec), Anne and Derek, Robert and Linda, Bruce and Sarina, and Jane and Wayne. Treasured nana of 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. According to Jean's wishes a private cremation has been held. The family wish to acknowledge the management and staff at Margaret Wilson Rest Home for their exceptional love, care and compassion of our beautiful wee Jeanie.

"Sweet Dreams Wee Jeanie"

Messages to 466 Rosewill Valley Road, RD5, Timaru 7975.







WASHINGTON, JeanElizabeth (nee Mckenzie):Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her children on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Margaret Wilson Rest Home; aged 92. Dearly adored wife of the late John. Precious mum to Roger (dec), Anne and Derek, Robert and Linda, Bruce and Sarina, and Jane and Wayne. Treasured nana of 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. According to Jean's wishes a private cremation has been held. The family wish to acknowledge the management and staff at Margaret Wilson Rest Home for their exceptional love, care and compassion of our beautiful wee Jeanie."Sweet Dreams Wee Jeanie"Messages to 466 Rosewill Valley Road, RD5, Timaru 7975. Published in The Press on May 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers