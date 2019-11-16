Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean THOMPSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Mt Pleasant Community Centre Death Notice



Jean McGregor:

On November 10, 2019, peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Sumner, aged 102 years. Loved wife of the late Noel Thompson. Mother of Bruce, Janet, and Tom, and their partners Barb, Alan, and Sally. Grandmother of Bevan, Stephanie, Oskar, Megan, Michael, Madeleine, and Russell, and great-grandmother of Hugo, Stella, Isla, Logan, and Bodene. Jean's family wish to thank the staff of Edith Cavell Rest Home for their dedication and care of Jean over many years. Messages to may be addressed to 2/10A Celia Street, Redcliffs, Christchurch 8081. At Jean's request a private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life to be held at the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2.00pm.

"A campaigner for peace,

a supporter of dancing, chocolate, and living life

to the full"







THOMPSON,Jean McGregor:On November 10, 2019, peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Sumner, aged 102 years. Loved wife of the late Noel Thompson. Mother of Bruce, Janet, and Tom, and their partners Barb, Alan, and Sally. Grandmother of Bevan, Stephanie, Oskar, Megan, Michael, Madeleine, and Russell, and great-grandmother of Hugo, Stella, Isla, Logan, and Bodene. Jean's family wish to thank the staff of Edith Cavell Rest Home for their dedication and care of Jean over many years. Messages to may be addressed to 2/10A Celia Street, Redcliffs, Christchurch 8081. At Jean's request a private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life to be held at the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2.00pm."A campaigner for peace,a supporter of dancing, chocolate, and living lifeto the full" Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers