THOMPSON,
Jean McGregor:
On November 10, 2019, peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Sumner, aged 102 years. Loved wife of the late Noel Thompson. Mother of Bruce, Janet, and Tom, and their partners Barb, Alan, and Sally. Grandmother of Bevan, Stephanie, Oskar, Megan, Michael, Madeleine, and Russell, and great-grandmother of Hugo, Stella, Isla, Logan, and Bodene. Jean's family wish to thank the staff of Edith Cavell Rest Home for their dedication and care of Jean over many years. Messages to may be addressed to 2/10A Celia Street, Redcliffs, Christchurch 8081. At Jean's request a private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life to be held at the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2.00pm.
"A campaigner for peace,
a supporter of dancing, chocolate, and living life
to the full"
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019