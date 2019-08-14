TAYLOR, Jean Margaret:
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marise, Vivienne and Andrew Steele, and Stephen, loved nana of Jenna and Chelsea, beloved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Jean by the staff at Diana Isaac. Messages to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Jean will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, August 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019