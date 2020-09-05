STUDHOLME, Jean Noeline:
Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family; aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Rob, mother of Robyn and John, mother-in-law of Robin McFarlane and Jill Herberte; and grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Turi and Jessie, Jade and Grace, and Tom. Great-grandmother of Ezra, Micah, Sarai and Mila, Heidi, and Elisha. Sister of Merle Grayburn and friend and workmate to many others, especially Margaret Auger, Nalda Timms and Bridie Campbell. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Summerset at Wigram and Christchurch Hospital's Emergency Dept and Ward 24 for their kindness and care of Jean.
Her loyal devotion to her family was a great blessing.
Messages of condolences c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service for Jean will be held at the St Martins Presbyterian Church, 43 St Martins Road, St Martins, on Monday, September 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020