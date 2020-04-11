STRACHAN,
Jean (nee Hagedorn):
Born Westport. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Colin Strachan and sister of Pat Walter, loved mother of Grant (dec), Jeremy and Fiona, and grandmother to Laura, Cameron, Alexander and Zachary.
A life lived to its fullest.
Thank you to the wonderful team at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Strachan family" may be placed in Jean's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. A memorial to celebrate Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020