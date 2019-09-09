STICKLEY, Jean Elsie Rose:
On September 7, 2019 peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Jack for 71 years and life-long companion for over 82 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Viviane, Andrew and Fiona, nana of Damien, Paulette, Lisa, Jessica, Hannah and Jackson, great-nana of Emerald, Lincoln, Chevelle, Savarnah, Olive and Darcy. Much loved sister of the late John, cherished aunty of Adrian (France), Tina (Italy) and Alex (Brunei), Linda, Jan and Nicki (UK), Donna, Tracey, Andrew and Nicholas (UK). A special thanks to the staff of Avonlea for the care and nursing support for Jean. Messages c/- the Stickley family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entrance off Wilkinsons Road) on Wednesday, September 11, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019