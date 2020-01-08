ROBIN, Jean Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, on January 5, 2020. Much loved wife of David (Diesel), cherished mother of Mark and Jody, Lisa and Roger, and Jason, much adored Nana of Matt and Jaime; Jackson, Courtenay, Mimi-Jean and Judge; Poppy, Johnnie and Danielle, and treasured sister of David (dec), Heather, Fiona, Vida and Teresa. Our sincere thanks to Dr Graham Macdonald, Dr Chris Wynne, the Palliative team from Access and the kind staff at Nazareth House for all the loving care they gave Jean. Messages may be addressed to the Robin family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jmrobin0501. A Funeral Mass for Jean will be Celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Christchurch, on Saturday, January 11, at 1.00pm. A Rosary will be held at Nazareth House Chapel, Tomorow (Friday), at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020