Jean passed away in the loving care of Dixon House with her family by her side on November 11, 2020, aged 82. Loved wife of the late Ivan Rae, deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Ngaire Henham, Sandy and Russell Smith, and Tracee and Barry Helem, special Nan of Troy, Michaela, Nick, Tyler, Chelsea, Paige, Rhett, Blair, Jarrad (deceased), and Nathan, loved Nana G of her great-grandchildren, Meah, Jaxx, Jaiah, Aiva, Cooper, and Harry, loved daughter of the late Nettie and Jim Hynes, sister of Betty and the late Roy, Mary, and Ngaire, and loved by her extended family. The family would like to acknowledge the amazing care, respect and friendship shown to Jean over the past four years from all at Dixon House ~ it never went unnoticed. Messages to 5 Hewlett Road, Karoro, Greymouth 7805. At Jean's request, a private Funeral Mass has been celebrated followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







