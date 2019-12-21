Acknowledgment

McLEAN, Jean

(nee Charlton):

Philip, Kerry, David and Jay thank all who supported us in the loss of our dearly loved wife, mother and mother-in-law. Heartfelt thanks for cards, prayers, flowers, baking, visits and the generous donations to the Cancer Society. Thanks to Phil Jacobs and staff at Halswell Health, to St John Ambulance for their care and transport on numerous occasions, to the ED staff, Manu and Oncology Nursing staff, to the staff and associates at John Rhind for their help and support, and Reverend Sandra Wright-Taylor for officiating at Jean's funeral service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



