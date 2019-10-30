McLEAN, Jean:
Peacefully, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a 30 year journey with cancer, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Philip for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry (UK), and David and Jay (UK). Loved gran of Matthew, Anna, and Callahan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Naoko, Pat and Lance, and stepsister of Ann. Special thanks to Dr David Gibbs, the Oncology Department, Ward 26, and Lorraine Trebilcock of Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Jean. Messages may be addressed to the McLean family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jmclean2510 A Celebration of Jean's life will be held in the Hoon Hay Presbyterian Church, 5 Downing St, Hillmorton, Christchurch; day and time to be advised.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019