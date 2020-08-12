McLACHLAN, A.A. Jean:
On August 7, 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 96 years, at WesleyCare, in the presence of family. Loving wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dick and Janet, Christine and Brian, and loved grandma of Anna and Scott; Elizabeth and John, Sarah and Henry, Phillip and Dani, and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at WesleyCare for their love and care of Jean. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean McLachlan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020