McDONALD, Jean:
Peacefully on December 22, 2019, in Balclutha (formerly of Timaru), age 85. Dearly loved mother of Ashley and Christine Hammond (Christchurch), Lee-Anne Michelle (Milton), Jan and Ken Legg (Invercargill). Reunited after 35 years with her loved husband, Allan (dec). Cherished Nana of Tasha and David, Hayden and Nikki, Daniel, Jessica, Blake, Callum, Grace and Charlie. Great-Nana of James, Charlotte and Liam. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in Temuka at a date to be notified. Messages to 5 Johnson Street, Milton.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019