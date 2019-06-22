LOWE,
Jean (Nola) (nee Jones):
Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, at Somerfield House Rest Home; in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Lowe, loved daughter of the late Daisy and Ernest Jones, dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ernest and the late Jihl, James, Grace and June. A loved aunt and great-aunt of all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the devoted and amazing staff at Somerfield House for their unconditional love and friendship during her stay there.
"You are at peace now and will live forever in our hearts and memories"
At Nola's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Lowe family, 44 Knowles St, St Albans, Christchurch 8052.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019