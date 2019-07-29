KRASOVEC, Jean Audrey
(nee Wealleans):
Passed away on July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Precious mother of Michael (deceased), Annette, Lorraine, George, Ella (deceased), Stephen, and Reg, loved grandma of her 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, loving sister of Kath, and aunt of Geoffrey.
No more suffering now
Mum R.I.P
You have gone to a better place.
Special thanks to all the staff at Avon Lifecare, and Dr Murray Smith. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean Krasovec, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Road's, Linwood, on August 1, 2019 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019