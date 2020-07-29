JOLLY, Jean Stuart Owen:
Passed peacefully at Annaliese Haven, Kaiapoi. Dearly loved wife of the late James, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jimmy (Brisbane), and Derek and Maria (of Kaiapoi), dearly loved Nana of Jimmy, Jean, Derek, Kirsty, Jade, and Harley, and Jean was a loved great-Nana of all her great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Annaliese Haven, especially the Dementia Ward, for their wonderful care of Jean. Messages may be sent to the Jolly Family, c/- PO Box 623, Kaiapoi 7644. At Jean's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020