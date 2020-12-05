Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean HUSBAND. View Sign Service Information Patersons Funeral Services 530 East Street Ashburton , Canterbury 033088474 Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Our Chapel cnr East and Cox Streets Ashburton View Map Death Notice



Jean Ellen (nee Hayman):

On December 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Terrace View Retirement Village, Ashburton, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Max. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and John Ross, Stuart and Shona, Ronda and Phil Bellew, and Valmai and Ian Copland. Loved Nanny Jean to her 30 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Norman and Betty Hayman, dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Edna and Don Horsnell, the late Mervyn, Gordon and Maureen, the late Joan, and Bill Hetrick, Wally and Jenny, the late Shirley and Ian Millett, and Noel and Norma Hayman. Loved sister-in-law of Unita and Joe Green, Ivey and Norman Brooks, Marion and Berkley Isted, and Bub and Mary Husband (all deceased), and loved Auntie Jean of all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Terrace View and Dr Penny Holdaway for their excellent care and unconditional love for Mum over the last five years. Messages to the Husband family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Wednesday, December 9, commencing at 2.00pm.







