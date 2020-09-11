Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean HODGSON. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside View Map Death Notice



On September 9, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 87 years. Loved wife and best friend of John for over 60 years, special mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jane, Murray and Tania, grandma of Emma, Michael, Olivia, and Adam. A special thank you to Dr Paul Peterson for his care of Jean over the last 32 years, and to the wonderful caring staff at Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jean Hodgson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society or Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Jean will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, September 14, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.







