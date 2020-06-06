HAYWARD, Jean Agnes:
On June 2, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Norm. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Lyn Watson, and Sue and Glen Moore. Much loved nana of Paul and Nicholle, Michael and Donna; Carly and James, and Denny. Treasured great-nana of Kara, and Emma; and Nash. The family acknowledge the love and amazing care shown to Jean, by the staff and carers at WesleyCare. Messages to the Hayward family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Jean's request, a private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020