HAYWARD, Jean Agnes:
On June 2, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Norm. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Lyn Watson, and Sue and Glen Moore. Much loved nana of Paul and Nicholle, Michael and Donna; Carly and James, and Denny. Treasured great-nana of Kara, and Emma; and Nash. The family acknowledge the love and amazing care shown to Jean, by the staff and carers at WesleyCare. Messages to the Hayward family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Jean's request, a private family funeral has been held.

Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
