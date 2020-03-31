GUENOLE,
Jean Anne (Anne):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, with family by her side on March 29, 2020. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Peter, dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Andrea, Diane and Brett Cummings, and Stephen and Angie. A loving and devoted Nana of Tracey, Georgea, Samuel, Isaac, Sophie, Sarah, Charli, and Molly, and a loving Great-Grandma. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and special friend of so many.
At peace with Dad.
Messages to C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Memorial details to follow.
Published in The Press on Mar. 31, 2020