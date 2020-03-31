Jean GUENOLE

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear about the passing of Anne lovely lady"
    - Kevin / Sharyn Peters
  • "So desperately sad for your loss. Deepest sympathy and..."
    - Nicki
  • "I was so very sorry to hear of Anne's death. She and Peter..."
  • "To the family of Anne - our sincere condolences at this..."
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Death Notice

GUENOLE,
Jean Anne (Anne):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, with family by her side on March 29, 2020. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Peter, dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Andrea, Diane and Brett Cummings, and Stephen and Angie. A loving and devoted Nana of Tracey, Georgea, Samuel, Isaac, Sophie, Sarah, Charli, and Molly, and a loving Great-Grandma. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and special friend of so many.
At peace with Dad.
Messages to C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Memorial details to follow.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.