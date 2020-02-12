FRASER,
Jean Manson (Margaret):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Archer Retirement Village, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly missed by her eight children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jean's family would like to thank the staff at Archer Village for all their wonderful care of Jean over the years. Messages to the Fraser family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online only at http:// www.blindfoundation.org.nz. A gathering to celebrate Jean's life will be held at the Leisure Centre, Archer Retirement Village, 166 Colombo Street, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10.30am. All welcome. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020