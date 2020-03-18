DRUMMOND, Jean Frances:
On March 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Terrace View Retirement Village, Ashburton. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Loved mother of Ross, Keith and Inna, and Andrew. Adored Grandma of Lisa and Natasha. Messages to PO Box 361, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Terrace View for their loving care of Jean. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, March 20, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020