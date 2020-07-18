Jean DAVIES

Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
DAVIES, Jean Elizabeth:
On Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife and only sweetheart of the late Wynford. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Miriam and Gray Paterson, Martyn (deceased) and Joanne Hopson, Jonathan and Liz, Huw and Holly, Rachel and Doug Hall. Loved Oma of James and Anna, Tim and Kristelle, Lydia and David, Bex and Stu; Byron, Matthew, Oli; Jessica and Isaac; Tom and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Joel, Oli and Sabelle; Liv, Sophie and Millie; Ella and Coen; MacKenzie and Demi.
In His presence is
fullness of joy
Messages to the Davies Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In accordance with Jean's wishes a private service was held on Thursday.

Published in The Press on July 18, 2020
