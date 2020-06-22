CULLEN, Jean Dorothy:
Peacefully at Mackenzie HealthCare, Geraldine, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Sam (deceased), Ray, Karen (deceased), Ken and Gill, Ron and Anne, Tony, Andrew and Karen. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A service for Jean will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Service Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to: 40 Montgomery Ave, Rothesay Bay, Auckland 0630.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020