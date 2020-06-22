Jean CULLEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean CULLEN.
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

CULLEN, Jean Dorothy:
Peacefully at Mackenzie HealthCare, Geraldine, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Sam (deceased), Ray, Karen (deceased), Ken and Gill, Ron and Anne, Tony, Andrew and Karen. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A service for Jean will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Service Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to: 40 Montgomery Ave, Rothesay Bay, Auckland 0630.

logo
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.