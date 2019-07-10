COARD, Jean May:
Peacefully on July 7, 2019, at Ashlea Grove Rest Home, Milton. Dearly loved wife of the late Len, much loved mother of Lorraine, and the late Barry, cherished Grandmother of Shane and Julie (Townsville), and Darryl (Christchurch), and a loved great-Grandma of Jimmy. At Jean's request, a private cremation has been held. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Ashlea Grove Rest Home for their care and support over the past years given to Jean and her family. Messages to 419 Lawrence - Waitahuna Highway, RD3, Lawrence 9593.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019