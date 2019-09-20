CAIN, Jean Nellie:
On September 18, 2019, at Kaiapoi Lodge, peacefully, surrounded by family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie and Jennifer, Nigel and Ann. Much loved sister, aunt and adopted grandmother. Jean's family wish to express their gratitude to the staff of Kaiapoi Lodge for their care of Jean.
We celebrate a great release.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Kaiapoi Baptist Church, 67 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Monday, September 23, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Cain family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019