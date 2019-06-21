Jean BROOK

BROOK, Jean:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife for 54 years of the late Harry; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Ingrid, David and Allison, and Paul and Joanne; and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. The family would like to thank the staff of Diana Isaac Rest Home, for the amazing support that they have given over the years. Messages may be addressed to: 26 Rivers Edge, Northwood, Christchurch 8051. A Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Pages and Kerrs Roads, Linwood, on Saturday, June 22, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on June 21, 2019
