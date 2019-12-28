BLACKMORE, Jean:

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 26, 2019, at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton. (Formerly of the West Coast and Sumner, Chch). Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mother of Jill and the late George Wynyard, Anne and the late Murray Smith, Rob and the late Marg and loved friend of Lois. Cherished Nana of Sarah, Kate, Cam, Matt, Jeremy, Elliott, Oliver and their partners. Loving great-grandmother (Nana Jean) of Liam, Brodie, Jessie, Stella and Samara; Molly and George; Ava and Toby; Noa and Lexi; Reuben; and Alec. Much loved sister, auntie and friend to all who knew her. A service for Jean will be held on Monday, December 30, at 11am at the Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Hamilton. A memorial service for Jean will be held in Chch at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Hilda Ross for the loving care she received. All correspondence to the Blackmore family may be sent c/o Po Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.





