BEATTIE, Jean Wemyss:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, aged 99.5 years, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, with family at her side. Loved wife of the late Hugh. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette, the late Douglas, Christine, James, Robyn and the late David. Cherished Gran of Heather, Bronwyn, Julia, Eloise, Karen, Jason and Suzanne. Great-Gran of Kathryn, Joshua, Andrew, Sarah, James, Arthur, Caitlin, Rory, Emily, Kacey, Jonty and Piper. A private cremation has been held. Details of a Celebration Service for Jean's life will be published here on Saturday. Thanks to the staff of Edith Cavell Lifecare in Sumner and Dr Rhian Roberts for their loving care of Jean during the last 6 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian World Service can be made at the service, or at www.cws.org.nz. Messages may be addressed to The Beattie Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020