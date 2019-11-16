ABERCROMBIE,
Jean Agnes:
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Northanjer Rest Home staff, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dave, loved mum and mum-in-law of David and Rhonda, the late Robert and Dorothy and Ross Carson, and a dearly loved and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A service celebrating Jean's life will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru on Monday, November 18, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family c/- 18 Marquis Street, Dunedin.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019