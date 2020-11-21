Jayne HUNTLEY

    Published in: The Press
HUNTLEY, Jayne Karen:
On November 15, 2020, very unexpectedly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family at her side, aged 60 years young. Loving soulmate of Mike, loved and devoted mum of Laura, loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Michalle, loved aunty of Amanda, Elizabeth, and Caroline, and dearly loved by all Mike's family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jayne Huntley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Jayne's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020
