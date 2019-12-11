ANNGOW, Jayne:
Passed away at South Canterbury Hospice, on Monday, December 9, 2019, aged 62 years. Cherished wife of Kevin for 44 years. Loving mother of Sarah, Dusty, Mark, Jessie, Jacob, and Caleb. Much loved Gran and Great-Gran. A celebration of Jayne's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, December 13, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 14 Catherine Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019