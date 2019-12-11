Jayne ANNGOW

Guest Book
  • "So sorry Dorn can't travel,always remember your quirky..."
    - Wayne Thornton
  • "So sorry because of Dorns health we can't make it down We..."
  • "My deepest condolences to Kevin and family on Jayne's ..."
    - Paul Nicholson
  • "Deepest sympathy to Jayne's extended family and friends on..."
    - St Paul's Indoor Bowling Club
  • "mourning the passing of my best friend and sister.you are..."
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

ANNGOW, Jayne:
Passed away at South Canterbury Hospice, on Monday, December 9, 2019, aged 62 years. Cherished wife of Kevin for 44 years. Loving mother of Sarah, Dusty, Mark, Jessie, Jacob, and Caleb. Much loved Gran and Great-Gran. A celebration of Jayne's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, December 13, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 14 Catherine Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.