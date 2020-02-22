Jaymes ELDER

Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

ELDER,
Jaymes Murray (Weazel):
Suddenly at Timaru, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, aged 32 years. Cherished loving partner of Tabby. Loved son of Lorraine and Allan. Doting dad of Zakaiah and Azariah. Loving brother of Cyndee and Sherrie. Loved uncle of Ethyn and Hailee. Loved stepweazel of Anika, Carys, and Jordyn. Buddy of Sheash. A service to celebrate Jaymes' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to The Elder Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield 7942.

Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020
