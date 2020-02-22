ELDER,
Jaymes Murray (Weazel):
Suddenly at Timaru, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, aged 32 years. Cherished loving partner of Tabby. Loved son of Lorraine and Allan. Doting dad of Zakaiah and Azariah. Loving brother of Cyndee and Sherrie. Loved uncle of Ethyn and Hailee. Loved stepweazel of Anika, Carys, and Jordyn. Buddy of Sheash. A service to celebrate Jaymes' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to The Elder Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield 7942.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020