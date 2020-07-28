Jayden CROSS

Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
CROSS, Jayden Arron:
Tragically, as a result of an accident on Sunday, July 26, 2020, aged 22 years. Dearly loved son of Roger, and Christine Campbell. Loved brother of Ethan, and Michelle. Loved partner of Karla. Loved by his aunties and uncles, nieces and nephews. Messages to the Cross family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Jayden's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, July 30 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 28, 2020
