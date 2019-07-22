MANN, Dr Jay Donald:
(PhD BioChemistry)
DSIR (Lincoln) Crop and Food
Died peacefully at Nazareth House, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, aged 87 years. An outdoors-man of great curiosity and intellect. A writer and author. Beloved partner and traveling companion of Alison Robinson. Brother of Stephen and Sharyn Mann of New York City. Loved father of Bernard. Cherished stepfather and father-in-law to Amy Huang, Ben and Ingrid Robinson, and Julie Shapiro. Grandfather of Taylor, Minnesota, Gordon, Liam, Soren and Yvette. Our thanks to Nazareth staff and those who sat with him in his last days. Messages to The Shapiro Family c/- PO Box 48, Little River 7546, NZ, or email [email protected] An open service will be held at John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, July 26, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 24, 2019