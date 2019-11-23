Acknowledgment



PAT, Jasmine Debra:

The family of the late Jasmine (Jazz) of Christchurch who passed on October 14, 2019 would like to sincerely thank all of those who sympathised with us on our great loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited our home, attended the service and who provided emotional and practical support to us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations to both St John Ambulance and to the Estate, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Lamb and Hayward who helped deliver a fitting funeral service. To those who helped, your contribution made a difference. As it would be almost impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers