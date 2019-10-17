PAT, Jasmine Debra:
The tragic loss of Jasmine on October 14, 2019, will be felt by all those who knew her. Treasured mum of Lily, deeply loved partner of John and his daughter Melina, cherished daughter of Raymond (dec) and Mavis, beloved sister of Karen, Greg (dec), and Brendan, sister-in-law of Shane, and Cara, loving aunty to Cristabel and Max, much loved by Brent and Soraya. As a cousin and niece to her extended family, Jasmine was a shining light and brought so much joy to all, including her wide community of friends and colleagues. Messages may be addressed to the family, c/- PO Box 35-326, Shirley, Christchurch 8052. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online. The Service to celebrate Jasmine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, October 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2019