CARDWELL, Jantje (Jan):
Passed away peacefully June 22, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of late Frank Cardwell and Fred Burgess, treasured mother of Ken, adored Oma to Robert, Phillip, Simon and Emma, precious Great-Oma to little Mila and loved sister to Elisabeth. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Christchurch Hospital.
"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others."
At Jantje's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 5 Philpotts Road, Christchurch 8052.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019