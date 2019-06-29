RADEMAKER,
Jansje Theresia (Thera):
Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Much loved mother of Desiree, Angela, Mark, Miriam, Leon and Jason. Dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to the Rademaker family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Thera will be celebrated at St Peters Catholic Church, Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Ellesmere Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019