MORTON,
Janine May (nee Griffiths):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, August 12, 2019, aged 57 years. Much loved wife of Andrew, beloved mum of Georgia, and Victoria; and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Karen and Gary Luff, Paul and Vicki Griffiths, and John and Vicki Griffiths. The family would like to thank Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital for the care shown to Janine. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Janine Morton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A Memorial Service will be held at Janine and Andrew's residence on Friday, August 16.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019