Janice Elizabeth (Jan):

Of Dunedin and Christchurch. Our family matriarch died on January 11, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 70 years, after a short illness. Huge thanks to the hospital's medical, nursing and surgical staff, and to St John Ambulance, for their care and attention. Jan was the dearly loved wife of Graham for 50 years, loving mum and mum-in-law of Michelle and Jeff Zerza (United States), and David and Lucy Williams (Christchurch), and wonderful nana of Lily, Molly, and Will Zerza, and Benji and Joshua Williams. A cherished sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Gerry Barker (Wellington), Val and Steve Scobie (Christchurch), Doug Smart and Jacqui Boylen (Wanaka), Kathy Lee (Dunedin), Joan Atley (Palmerston North), and Ngaire Penny (Dunedin). A loved cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and neighbour. Close friends with so many, but especially Wendy McDonald (Christchurch), Liz Murphy (Kaiapoi), and Bev McLay (Dunedin). A person who spoke her mind and had presence. Someone of principle and character, who made us laugh with her sense of fun.

"Death leaves a heartache

no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Messages to: PO Box 12166, Sydenham, Christchurch. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service will be held at Westpark Chapel, Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, January 22, at 2.00pm.







