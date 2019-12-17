WEHIPEIHANA,
Janice Maude Hui
(nee Wakefield):
On December 15, 2019 at Merivale Retirement Village, died peacefully. Dear wife of the late David John Henry (Bay). Loved mother of Dawn (deceased), Jan (deceased), Paulette and John, Steven, Lynda, and Carole. Loved nana of 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jmwehipeihana1512 A Celebration of Janice's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 19, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019