VINCENT, Janice
(Jan) (nee Marchant):
Peacefully passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous battle with breast cancer, on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, aged 58 years. Much loved wife of Simon, beloved daughter of Brian and the late Maureen, much loved sister of Lorraine, Kim, Lynn, Steve, and Rob, sister-in-law of Colin, Bob, Kim, Rene, Gillian, and Dimitrios. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jan Vincent, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice, or St George's Cancer Care Centre would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 7th, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020